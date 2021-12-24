Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a 21 members committee for supervising local bodies’ polls campaign in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Ruling PTI has faced defeat at the hands of opposition parties in the first phase of KP LG polls that took place on December 19.

Sources said that Prime Minister had convened a meeting of the committee in Islamabad on Friday. Prime Minister will chair the meeting.

Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, KP chief minister Mahmood Khan, Chaudary Sarwar, Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser. Besides several other party leaders from both provinces wattend the meeting.

Sources said that meeting will devise strategy for the second phase of the KP LB polls. Besides, the forum will also make important decisions regarding upcoming LB polls in Punjab.

The committee will make preparations for the next phase of the polls. In addition to this, the committee will also review the candidates for mayor in divisional headquarters of Punjab. The meeting also consider Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, and Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

The meeting will also discuss strategy for the second phase of KP LB polls.