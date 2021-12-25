Prime Minister Imran Khan has dissolved the ruling Pakistan Tehrik Insaf’s organizations all over the country following the party’s defeat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies polls.

PTI has suffered embarrassing defeat in the KP local bodies polls held on December 19.

The decision were made in the meeting of a 21 members committee, the premier has setup to supervise local bodies polls in KP and Punjab.

Following the committee’s meeting, federal minister for information Fawad Chaudhry said that premier has dissolved party structures all over the country. The minister said that they will set new party structures.

He said that local leadership will not award party tickets in case of their relatives.

Mr Chaudhry said that PTI was still the KP’s largest political party. However, he also said that they have received complaints about award of party tickets. “Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his dissatisfaction over awarding of tickets to party leaders relatives,” he said.

Mr Chaudhry said that besides dissolving party structures all over the country, premier has also directed for setting a special committee. All senior party members will be this committee’s members which will devise mechanisms for ticket distribution.

He said that the premier has also dissolved party’s all parliamentary boards besides organizations from grassroots to country level.

The minister said that PTI still was the country’s biggest political party.

He said that premier also discussed the KP elections results with chief minister Mahmood Khan and defense minister Pervez Khattak. Mr Chaudhry said that premier also expressed his dissatisfaction over PTI KP performance.

However, he said that PTI was the still political party in terms of village councils elections it has won.