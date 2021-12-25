Protests over alleged rigging in local government polls have become a routine in Karak district since the December 19 elections.

Protesters belonging to different political parties and backing many candidates are blaming district administration to hold free and fair polls in the district. Locals have also accused the administration to provide proper security at sensitive polling stations which led to the rigging.

They said that administration failure and failing to maintain neutrality has also made the entire election process suspicious.

The protesters are of the view that local administration failed to provide proper security at sensitive polling stations. This lack of security resulted into insecurity at polling stations, which resulted into fighting, snatching of ballot boxes, siege of polling staff and torching of ballot papers in many places, they said.

They also said polling was stopped on some polling stations. Besides the unrest also led to low turnout and even 10 pc votes could not be polled on these polling stations.

Many of the candidates and locals are also hurling accusation of changing election results for blue eyed candidates.

Meanwhile local authorities have also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan for re-polling on 50 polling stations over political parties’ pressure.

On the other hand, residents of Kandakhel tehsil of Karak district have staged a sit-in outside Deputy Commissioner’s office. The protesters including several women have alleged that fake votes were polled on many polling stations while voters denied exercising their right to vote.

Polls for first phase of local bodies’ local bodies’ election had taken place on December 19 while second phase is scheduled for January 16.