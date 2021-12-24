Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (KP-PRSA) has stopped private schools from collecting charge admission, annual and capitation fees from students.

To this effect, PRSA has issued instructions for all private schools not to charge students these fees any other name.

It said that charging these fees were clear violation of KP-PSRA Regulations 2018. The authority said that charging of fees was also violation of the judgment of Peshawar High Court.

“Any violation on the part of a delinquent school may invoke contempt of court proceedings as well as other punitive measures in terms of KP-PSRA Regulations 2018,” it said.