Pakistan Tehrik Insaf has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for postponement of second phase of local bodies polls in the province till March.

Second phase of local bodies polls in parts of the are scheduled for January 16.

Sources said that ruling Pakistan Tehrik Insaf (PTI) has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding polls postponement. They said that the ECP has started consultation on the issue.

However sources said that due to the weather, the second phase of polls was expected to take place in March.

On the other hand, KP minister for labor Shaukat Yousafzai said that polls in the hilly areas Hazara and Malakand divisions were scheduled for January 16. Mr Yousafzai said that most of these areas were snowbound in December and January.

He said that at the same time, most of these areas population also migrated to urban centers in winter.

Mr Yousafzai said that holding polls in such a situation will disenfranchise a large portion of the population.

He said that PTI Malakand chapter has approached the ECP for postponement of polls. “The commission has reserved its judgment on the appeal,” he said.

Mr Yousafzai said that postponement of polls till March will allow all the population to exercise their right of vote.