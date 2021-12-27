A Pakistan Tehrik Insaf senior leader has accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and provincial minister of selling party’s ticket for Peshawar mayor seat for Rs 70 million.

The allegations have been leveled by the Arbab Muhammad Ali, a nephew of Arbab Shahzad, special assistant to Prime Minster.

The allegations have further intensified the bickering inside the ruling party’s ranks, which is going on since its defeat in local bodies’ elections.

Mr Arbab in a video accused KP Governor Shah Farman and Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash of selling party’s ticket for Peshawar mayor for Rs 70 million.

Mr Arbab also demanded investigation into the award of party’s ticket for Peshawar mayor. PTI candidate Rizwan Bangash has lost the mayor contest to Jamait Ulema-e-Islam candidate Haji Zubhair Ali.

However, Rizwan Bangash, PTI mayoral candidate denied making any payment for party ticket. He also blamed Mr Arbab’s family for the defeat.

On the other hand, Shahzad Arbab, special assistant to the Prime Minister also distanced from his nephew outburst.