Aisha Yousfzai

Rahim Shahzad is a well known Pashto comedian and film producer. Though Mr Shahzad has always entertained the people with his touching work; however, he is goes by the scary name of Kalashnikov Mama.

Mr Shahzad told TNN that he is from Hassankhel Afridi clan and belongs to Nowshera district. The actor quit his education after matriculation and started pursuing his dream of acting. He signed his Pashto film in 1990s, which was being directed by the famed director Aziz Tabbasum. Mr Tabbasum had directed the famous Pashto film Yousaf Khan Sherbano. His entry into Pashto film world opened other opportunities for him and he starred along with late Yasmeen Khan, Musarat Shaheen and Waheeda Khan.

However, later in his career he switched to Pashto dramas from films. Explaining the reasons for this shift, Mr Shahzad said that it was due to indecent dialogues and scenes made their way in Pashto films.

In 1997, he started production work in the PTV and soon made his mark. However, it was the drama serial Sargardan, where his comic role as Kalashnikov Mama made him popular among masses. He said that still people remembered this drama from this drama.

Later in 2000, he played the role of Ismail Shahid’s secretary in drama serial Rogh Lewani, which he accepted only to come out of shadows of the Kalashnikov Mama characters with reservations. Mr Shahzad said that his role in this drama was widely appreciated and he was awarded best actor for his acting.

He said that these days, actors like Badar Munir have been forgotten. However, he added that he worked with present days actors including Shahid Khan, Jehangir Khan, Babrak Shah and Arbaaz Khan.

“When they ask about those whom I had worked with, I jokingly tell them they are asking my age,” he said.

Besides, he said that he was fortunate to be liked by public. “I have been to UAE many times,” he said.

Mr Shahzad said that once he in a show in Malaysia, where he was called to stage after all the actors.

“When I was called to stage, the entire hall erupted into jubilation and tears rolling out of my eyes with happiness,” he said.

Mr Shahzad said that love audience showered on him that day was something to behold.

To the new generation of actors, he said that they should watch the acting of those in the past. “These days, we have to make new actors rehearse their roles on stage,” he added.

Regarding the plight of artists, Mr Shahzad said that government does not value the artists work. Besides, their work is only verbally appreciated; however, no one takes care of the acting legends, he said.

“Nishtar Hall was made for artistic performance; however, instead of artistic activity, it has turned into political space,” he said.