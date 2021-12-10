Repatriation of North Waziristan displaced tribesmen who had migrated to the Afghanistan started on Friday.

Officials said that 30 displaced families arrived at Ghulam Khan border from Khost province of Afghanistan. Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, military officials and tribal elders welcomed the displaced tribesmen.

DC Shahid Ali Khan told reporters at this occasion that district administration has made arrangements for repatriation of all displaced tribesmen. “We are temporarily sheltering the returning tribesmen in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat districts.

Ghulam Khan area’s tehsildar Ghaniur Rehman will supervise the repatriation of displaced tribesmen.

Over 10,000 families had migrated to Afghanistan following the launch of military operation in North Waziristan in 2014.

Currently more than 5000 displaced families are in Afghanistan.