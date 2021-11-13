Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly has admitted an adjournment motion for debate regarding a massive discrepancy of Rs 43 billion that has emerged in the records of Accountant General and provincial government.

Pakistan People Party (PPP) MPA Nighat Yasmin Orakzai and independent MPA Mir Kalam raised the issue at the assembly floor through an adjournment motion.

The motion read that it was disclosed in the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) that record of Rs 43 billion development spending from 2019-2021 was missing.

It said that tribal areas resources were being misused since day first. The lawmaker asked if this kind blatant misuse of the region’s resources was the reason behind its merger with KP.

The house admitted the motion for full debate.