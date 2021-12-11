Supreme Court on Saturday allowed the federal government three weeks to submit its reply in the Army Public School attack case.

Earlier on Thursday, government had asked the court for additional time of three more weeks to produce a comprehensive report.

During the hearing on November 10, the court had directed the federal government to submit its reply within four week. Government had to submit the report, signed by the Prime Minister on December 10.

However, federal government on Thursday asked the apex court for additional time of three weeks. Besides, the government informed the bench that it has constituted a cabinet committee to talk to the parents.