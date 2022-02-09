Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday suspended a Peshawar High Court verdict to postpone the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies (LB) polls.

Earlier last week, PHC’s Abbottabad bench has set aside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notification hold LG polls in 18 districts of the province on March 27. The bench had directed the ECP to hold election after Ramzan.

A SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Ayesha Malik set aside the PHC judgment to postpone the polls, which the ECP had challenged in the apex court. Representatives of the ECP and other officials appeared before the bench.

ECP counsel told the bench that the PHC’s Abbottabad bench suspended the polls schedule without hearing the commission. He said that the commission received the notice of hearing scheduled for February 1, a day later on February 2. The counsel said that even before them getting the notice; the bench announced its verdict.

On the other hand, Justice Ayesha Malik said that it was not clear how the weather conditions in KP would hinder the polls. She said that PHC should have heard to ECP before announcing its verdict.

Justice Ahsan at this occasion said that it was ECP job to review the met department’s report not the court.

Following the hearing the court suspended the PHC judgment and issued notices to the parties.

Separately, Islamabad High Court also set aside ECP’s decision to disqualify KP minister for Transport Shah Muhammad Khan and PTI candidate for the Dera Ismail Khan Mayor seat Omar Amin Gandapur.

Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir’s disqualification set aside

IHC set aside the ECP decision to disqualify the KP minister for transport Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir. A bench headed by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition against the disqualification of the minister.

In his petition, the minister accused his political rival Mamoor Khan Wazir of orchestrating the attacks on polling stations and later blaming him for the attack. The petitioner said that his rival had done so in view of his impending defeat in the first phase of KP LG polls.

The bench set aside the ECP judgment to disqualify the minister after hearing to both parties and adjourned the hearing till February 11.

ECP had disqualified the minister over violence in Bakakhel area of Bannu district, due to which polls in the area were postponed. The commission has also disqualified the minister’s son over the violence.

Omar Amin Gandapur’s disqualification suspended

IHC also set aside the ECP decision to disqualify Omar Amin Gandapur, PTI candidate for the Dera Ismail Khan’s mayor’s seat. Mr Omar is the younger brother of federal minister for the Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

Mr Amin had filed a petition to seeking annulment of the PHC decision to disqualify him for contesting polls.

The petitioner while making the ECP, , Chief Election Commissioner, Regional Election Commissioner and Senator Kamran Murtaza parties, submitting the commission failed to meet standards of transparency in his case.

He had pleaded that the candidate should have been given the benefit of doubt. Besides, he said that without inquiry one cannot be declared guilty of code of conduct violation.

Counsel for the petitioner in his argument said that ECP entire proceedings were against Ali Amin Gandapur, while the order was issued against Omar Amin.

He said that a fine of Rs 50,000 can be imposed after a summary inquiry and in case of second violation action can be taken.

Following the arguments, the court suspended the ECP judgment to disqualify Omar Amin Gandapur.