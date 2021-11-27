Nisha Arif

The onset of winter has led to an increase in seasonal illnesses among the children.

Dr Amir Muhammad, a pediatrician at the Lady Reading Hospital said that on daily basis about 30 to 35 per cent seriously ill children are admitted at the hospital. He said that most of the children are ill with whooping cough, fever, pneumonia and diarrhea.

A woman from Swabi told TNN that first she took her child to a district hospital. However, she said that doctors at Swabi hospital referred her to LRH, where doctors were treating the child for pneumonia.

Burden of patients on the Lady Reading Hospital

Dr Muhammad said that though there were government hospitals all over the province; however, LRH received 30 to 50 per cent of sick children. “This is causing strain on the hospital’s resources,” he said.

Dr Muhammad said either people do not trust local doctors or doctors were unnecessarily referring such patients to LRH.

Gul Rukh from Charsadda said that she took her sick daughter to the local hospital; however, she did not improve in two days.

She then brought her daughter to LRH, where she is being treated for chest infections.

Dr Muhammad said that due to rush of patients from outside, LRH pediatric unit is being upgraded. However, he said that even currently the facility did not lack anything.

He said that patient load at the hospital was so high that sometimes they have to accommodate two to three children in one bed.

“You could not refuse treatment to seriously ill child on account of not having an empty bed,” Dr Muhammad said.

Regarding precautionary measure to protect children health, Dr Muhammad said that prevention was better than cure.

He said that parents should give a balanced diet to their children. “Parents should consult a child specialist immediately in case of any complaint,” he added.