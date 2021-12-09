The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the University of Peshawar jointly organized a seminar on the current situation in Afghanistan and the regional plans for peace-building on Thursday at University Campus.

A statement issued here said that the panel of speakers comprised of notable former military officials and academics such as retired lieutenant general Asad Durrani, retired brigadier Mehmood Shah, Dr. Sumeira Iqbal of National Defense University, Prof. Zahid Anwar and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idreess of University of Peshawar.

The Ambassador recalled the recent visit of Ramiz Alakbarov, the Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan to Islamabad where he briefed that as per the UN’s calculations US $8 billion were required to fund the essential services and commodities in Afghanistan in order to avert another crises and further instability.

The Ambassador added that the Republic of Korea was cognizant of the crises in Afghanistan. He said his country was supporting the Afghan people through funding various agencies of the United Nations.

He further appreciated the role Pakistan was undertaking with Afghanistan’s neighbors.

The panelists were of the common view that right now the biggest challenge that Afghanistan faced was humanitarian in nature. They said that all nations must put asides their political expectations from Afghanistan and save the Afghan people.

More than 200 Masters and PhD students attended the seminar. They also held interactive discussions over lunch with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea H.E. Suh Sangpyo and the panelists.