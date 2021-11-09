Unidentified attackers shot dead a social media activist in Sakhakot area of Malkanad district on Monday.

Locals identified the slain as Muhammad Zada Agra, a social media activist. The attackers reportedly targeted Mr Zada in front of his house.

Mr Zada was reportedly running a social media campaign against drug peddlers and other criminals in his area.

Earlier last month, Mr Zada has reportedly made a speech against drug peddlers in commissioner Malakand’s open kutchery. Locals elders criticized authorities for failing to protect the activist from drug peddlers.

The killing also created social media uproar and trend #JusitceForMuhammadZada was trending at top on Twitter in Pakistan on Tuesday morning.

Separately, KP chief minister Mahmood Khan also took notice of Mr Zada’s murder and directed provincial police chief to immediately arrest activist’s killers.

Mr Khan also directed police authorities to submit a report regarding the killing of the activist. He said that provincial government will conduct a transparent probe into the murder and the murders would be taken to the task.

Separately, a medical technician was gunned down by unknown attackers in Usmankhel area of Malakand. Another man lost his life in the enmity related incident in Bara tehsil of Khyber district.