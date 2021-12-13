The Republic of Korea government has donated US$ 2.5 million to United Nations’ agencies to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan Refugees.

A statement issued here said that donation has been made to the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

It said that a signing ceremony was held here today at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad.

At this occasion Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Mr. SuhSangpyo and the representatives of UNICEF, WHO, and WFP, Ms. Aida Girma-Melaku, Dr Palitha Mahipala, and Mr. Chris Kaye signed the memorandum of understanding.

The country representatives thanked Korean ambassador and government for their continued support to the UN.

This donation will be utilized to support the frontline healthcare centers and hospitals and provide lifesaving food assistance. Besides it will ensure continued access to Covid-19 vaccines for the Afghan refugees villages in KP and Balochistan provinces.