Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said Monday incidents like Peshawar attack on Chirsitian priests were fuelling Islamophobia.

Maulana Ashrafi visited the Saint John Church Peshawar to offer condolences on the killing of a priest who was shot dead on Sunday. Humphrey Sarfarz Peters, bishop of diocese of Peshawar and other religious leaders were also present at this occasion

Talking to media at this occasion, he said that incidents like Peshawar attack were creating problems for Muslims in rest of the world. He termed the incident as an attack on Pakistan. “This attack is aimed at tarnishing Pakistan image abroad and creating fear among public,” he said.

Maulana Ashrafi said that it was duty of Muslims in an Islamic country was to protect minorities.

He called the people to help maintain the peace which has been achieved after sacrifices of several thousands of lives.

Bishop Peters thanked Maulana Ashrafi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for standing with Chirsitian community in their hour of need. He also asked to not use this incident for political pointscoring.