Supreme Court has granted bail to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader and MNA Ali Wazir on Tuesday.

Mr Wazir, MNA from South Waziristan district is behind bars on charges of making speeches against state institutions.

A three-judge bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Aminuddin Khan heard Mr Wazir appeal against rejection of his bail by the Sindh High Court.

The court granted bail to Mr Wazir after hearing argument of his counsel and Prosecutor General Sindh.

The bench also directed the MNA to deposit surety bonds with Rs 400,000.

Mr Wazir was arrested from Peshawar earlier last year and shifted to Karachi, where a case was registered against him.