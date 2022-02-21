Asmat Shah Garwaki

There were so many stories of Takht-i-Suliman or Throne of Solomon from elders in our youth that we always yearned to visit the historic place.

Though a major mountain range stretches across KP and merged districts with picturesque valleys and rich mineral resources. However, on the other hand, Suliman Mountains is important both in terms of matchless forests and historical point of view.

Suliman range is located about 150 kilometres west of Dera Ismail Khan and a couple of kilometers from Darazindah area. There are many interesting tales are famous about Takht-i-Suliman peak and one legend claims that biblical king Solomon had installed his throne here. However, Mufti Muhammad Zakir, a religious scholar, said that there was no mention of this tale in any Islamic book.

Takht-i-Suliman, which is the highest peak of the Suliman range, is about 4,000 meters high. Tourists have trek the reach the top and enjoy the munificence of nature. On the other hand, many of the tourists go there to offer animal sacrifice and pray at the top. The surrounding mountains are known as Loi Kes Ghar, Manrah, Torghar, Shinghar and Kashmir Karkay. South Waziristan lies to north of it. Sherani tribe lives in this area.

The area has witnessed deforestation

The area has extreme cold in the winters. Snow falls in the area from November till March and temperatures plunge down to minus 12 degree centigrade. The area is said to be densely forested in the past according to George Elliott, who visited the area in 1892. However, the area has witnessed massive deforestation and the forest area has decreased considerably. In addition to this, there are many medicinal plants species also exist in the area and used to preparation of medicines.

Saifuddin Sherani, a journalist, belonging to Darazindah area, who has visited the Takhta-i-Suliman, said that he had gone there with his 35 friends. “We had gone there on a four days tour and it was hard trekking,” he said.

Mr Sherani said that they used a camel to ferry their supplies. On the other hand, he said that there was a small tract of land on the peak, where the visitors liked to offer prayers.

“It is believed that the supplications at this point after prayers are granted,” he said.

Mr Sherani said that they went to peak via Rogha Sara and returned via Khesirai. Besides, he said that the area faced water shortage while the population lives in huts.

Kasisa Ghar

Atlas Khan Sherani, a local who has visited Suliman Mountains more than 15 times, said that the range was popularly known as Kaisa Ghar. He said that this range was more than 400 kilometers long from north to south. Besides, its highest peak was known as Takht Suliman and located at an elevation of 11,300 feet.

On the other hand, he said that the highest, most beautiful and historically significant part of Solomon Mountains were located in Sherani tribe area. Besides, most of the Suliman Mountains or Kasia Ghar was located in Sherani area of Darazindah and Sheeran area of Baluchistan.

The area population was over 100,000 and majority of them were relied on animal husbandry and agriculture for their livelihood. On the other hand, small portion of population worked in Gulf countries, while a fraction was government employees. However, the literacy rate stood at 2 per cent.

Besides, the area’s farmers grow maize and wheat while only three per cent of the cultivable land was irrigated while the rest was rain fed. The area is famous for pine nuts and farmers earn up to Rs 500 million per annum from nut sales.

In the wildlife, wild deer, markhor, bear and cheetah and some rare species of birds are found in the area. In addition to this, Gomal River, Sheikh Haider Zam (stream), Darazindah Zam and Domandaza pass through the area.

Tomb of Kais Baba

Kasisa Ghar is named after Kais Baba and Kasi tribe. On the other hand, Kais Baba is considered among ancestors of Pashtun nation. His tomb is located in the Takht-i-Suliman and people from far-off areas flock to his resting place.

On the other hand, Sherani tribe has offered great sacrifices in the struggle against British colonialists. Many an elders of the Sherani tribes including Qatal Khan, Hakim Khan, Jamal Khan, Murtaza Khan, Sada Gul and Bazun were martyred while fighting British.

British raj divided the Sherani tribe to punish them for their valor and deprived them any kind of privilege.

Underdevelopment and backwardness of the area

Successive governments have failed to focus on the development of this area and did nothing for welfare of its people. In order to change the oppressive conditions of local people, government needs to improve to the condition for tourism along with other factors.

Besides, the locals also demand that the area should be developed and to take steps to contain massive deforestation taking place in the area.

They also demanded the government to focus on boosting pine nut production in the area.”Pine nuts could be a good source of income for local people,” they said.

According to locals, recent forest fires have greatly affected the area’s forests. “Therefore, government should formulate a comprehensive strategy to launch a tree planting campaign to increase the forest cover here,” they said.

On the other hand, tourism is a good source of leisure, education and boosting businesses. For its part, tranquil weather of Suliman range offers a great place for tourism against the sun beaten plains of Dera Ismail Khan and Zhob districts. A little effort on the part of the authorities could turn this area into an good tourist spot.