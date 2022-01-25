A female teacher was killed after a boat carrying school students overturned in the Khanpur Lake of the Haripur district on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that at least 26 students and eight teachers of Muslim Public School, Sadiqabad Rawalpindi were in the ill-fated boat. It said that boat struck a boulder in the shallow waters and broke into two.

The deceased female teacher was identified as Saliha. Besides, the rescuers managed to pull out the remaining students and teachers from the lake without any harm. Rescue 1122 said that the teachers and students were wearing life jackets; therefore, they remained safe.

The authorities later rushed the students and teachers to the tehsil headquarters hospital Khanpur.