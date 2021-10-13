PESHAWAR: A terrorist was killed as the military conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The security forces conducted the operation after receiving confirmed reports of terrorists’ presence in the area. The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the targeted place.

On October 03, a soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when terrorists targeted a security forces’ post in Ghariom area of North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, 30, embraced Shahadat. It said the troops responded promptly. The military’s media wing maintained that an operation to clear the area of any terrorists was launched after the attack. However, there was no word about any arrest.

The attack in Ghariom came two days after five security personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack on their vehicle in Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, the martyred soldiers include four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and one Levies sub-inspector. The martyred security personnel were identified as Havaldar Zahid, 35, resident of Charsadda, Lance Naik Wali, 28, resident of Khyber, Lance Naik Abdul Majeed, 28, resident of Kurram, Sub Inspector Javed, 38, resident of Spinwam.

On September 29, a captain of the Pakistan Army was martyred, while two security personnel were injured in a clash with terrorists in Dabara area of Tank district.

Captain Sikandar was martyred in the clash, while the injured soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Anwar and Salman. The sources said a commander of the TTP Khawaza alias Sherullah was also killed in the clash. The body of the slain terrorist commander was shifted to a local hospital.

On September 28, 10 terrorists, including four commanders, were killed by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted on a reported presence of a concentration of terrorists. The security forces cordoned off the hideout and recovered weapons and a large stash of ammunition.

On September 25, an IBO was conducted in Dosali area of North Waziristan in which one terrorist was killed.