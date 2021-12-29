Usman Danish

A large number of tourists visited the picnic spots of the province during the first spell of winter rains earlier last week.

Tourist spots of the province including Galiyat, Swat and Chitral have witnessed surge in number of visitors following the rain and snowfall.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism department figures showed that following the snowfall, highest number of 36840 tourists visited Swat.

Besides, 11540 others visited Dir, 1560 Chitral and 971 others Shangla district.

Tourism department spokesperson Latifur Rehman said that a large number of tourists have visited the hilly areas of the province.

He also advised tourists to bring warm clothes to protect themselves against subzero temperatures. Mr Latif said that motorists should also arrange snow chains to avoid slippery roads.

Besides, he also asked them to avoid taking selfies next to glaciers and avoid nighttime travelling.

He said that tourism department has issued instructions to local administrations to keep roads open and facilitate tourists.

Tourism department figures show over 3.6 million tourists had visited the province till November 30 this year.

Mr Latif said that number of tourists was increasing following the easing of Covid-19 related restrictions.