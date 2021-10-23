MINGORA: A transgender person was shot dead, while two others, including a transgender person, were injured in two separate firing incidents in Charsadda and Swat on Saturday.

In Charsadda, an accused, Shah Faisal, allegedly shot dead a transgender person, Gulalai, after some verbal clash on Mardan Road. Police said the accused and the victim transgender persons were ‘friends’.

The body of the deceased transgender person was shifted to her ancestral village in Swabi.

Meanwhile, a youth from Peshawar and a transgender person were injured in a firing incident inside a Balakhana (dancing place) of transgender persons in Sohrab Chowk area of Mingora in Swat.

Police said 20-year-old Abdur Rehman, resident of Peshawar, came along with his friends to enjoy a dancing party of transgender person in Swat. Two parties at the Balakhana exchanged harsh words over some issue and then opened fire.

Abdur Rehman and a transgender person were injured in the firing. The injured persons were taken to Saidu Sharif Hospital. The hospital sources said the condition of the injured persons was out of danger and they would be discharged soon.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Pir Syed said those involved in firing have escaped. A police team reached the spot and collected evidences. He said search for the culprits is continuing and they would be brought to justice soon.

According to Blue Veins, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for rights of transgender persons, 73 transgender persons have been killed from 2015 to December 2020, 1,500 were sexually abused and 11,000 other reported torture.

Taimur Kamal, who works for transgender rights, said on average, two or three cases are reported daily about manhandling of transgender persons. He said over 1,500 first information reports (FIRs) have been filed with police regarding manhandling of transgender persons in KP.

Blue Veins says in most cases, transgender persons are tortured by their close friends over their refusal to continue ‘friendship’.

Provincial Ombudsperson Rakhshanda Naz said two cases of torture with transgender persons have been reported with her so far. She said one case has been taken back, while the other has been referred to Banking Ombudsperson.

Namkeen said transgender person becomes easy target of torture because there is no one to take care of her wellbeing or provide justice to her. Those involved in crimes against transgender persons are often let off the hook. Taimur Kamal said although police registers cases and in some cases arrests the killers, but then they manage patch-up with aggrieved party by paying some compensation. He said excesses against transgender persons won’t stop until the wrongdoers are punished strictly.