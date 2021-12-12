Peshawar police on Saturday killed two Afghan proclaimed offenders in an encounter in Pishtakhara area of city.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan told a press conference that a police officer also sustained injuries in the shootout.

The accused Sher Zai and Sher Kai, Afghan nationals and wanted in several cases to police.

“There were 13 cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion and other heinous offences registered against them,” he said.

He said that police raided a place in Nasir Bagh police station limits on a tip-off about presence of the accused. “A cop sustained injuries when the accused opened fire on police in Nasir Bagh,” he said.

Mr Ahasan said that the accused fled the Nasir Bagh and tried to hide in Taj Abad cemetery in Pishtakhara,”

He said that the accused opened fire when police party chased the accused to the graveyard.

Mr Ahsan said police retaliated to the fire, which killed both the accused.

He said that bodies of both accused have been shifted to hospital for postmortem.