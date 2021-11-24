PESHAWAR: Two police personnel were killed during an operation to arrest a proclaimed offender in the phase VII area of Hayatabad on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident took place in the limits of the Tatara police station. A police official said that police party conducting raid to arrest the proclaimed offender when it came under attack.

The slain cops were identified as Muhammad Riaz and Jaffer Ali.

The official said that police has arrested the accused who had opened fire on the cops. The accused was identified as Hamza, a resident of Bannu. Police also claimed to arrest arms from the possession of the accused.