Unidentified attackers’ martyred two police personnel including an assistant sub inspector in Jalozai area of Nowshera district on Thursday.

On the other hand, a third cop sustained injuries in the attack.

Police officials said that the attack took place in Jalozai area when the armed men opened fire on cops checking vehicles.

A senior police official said that the attackers were in a car and opened fire on the cops when they signaled the vehicle to stop.

The attackers managed to escape after the firing.

Martyrs cops were identified ASI Fayyaz Khan and constable Sajjad

The funeral prayers of the martyred cops were offered at the Nowshera district police lines. DIG Mardan Yaseen Farooq, DPO Muhammad Omar Khan and other officials were present at this occasion.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack while police said that it was investigating the incident.