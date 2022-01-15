A South Waziristan man shot dead a youth who had laid a claim over her daughter under the gahq custom.

Besides, a friend of the youth was also killed in the firing.

The incident took place in Azam Warsak area, near district headquarters Wana.

Police identified the youth who had laid claim over the girl as Umer Khan, who had opened fire outside the girl’s house to lay claim over her. However, following a complaint police has arrested the youth. The slain had later released on bail.

Police said that girl’s father on Friday morning shot dead the youth.

Ghaq is a custom, wherein a man lays claims to a woman to marry her by force; however, the practice has is greatly reduced over past many years.

Following extension of settled areas laws in erstwhile Fata after the merger of the area with the province, the custom of ghaq is a crime. However, incidents of ghaq keep happening despite the restrictions, which is cause of concern for the society.

Besides, religious scholars, social workers and district administration of the area are also engaged such cultural practices.