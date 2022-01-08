Ghulam Akbar Marwat

Counter Terrorism Department killed two terrorists in an intelligence based operation in Lakki Marwat district.

A CTD official said that operation was carried in Wanda Amir road area in the limits of Lakki police station.

The official said that the terrorists opened fire on the police when cops raided the area. He said that police responded to the attack, which killed two terrorist. “Other terrorists managed to escape from the scene,” he said.

The official said that slain terrorists were identified as Muhammad Naseer and Asif Ali. He said that both the terrorists were involved in several incidents of targeted killings, terrorism and attack on a police mobile.

The official said that the terrorists were involved an attack on police mobile which led to the martyrdom of four police personnel. Besides, they were also responsible for the martyrdom of an Intelligence Bureau’s sub inspector.

He said that the terrorists belonged to former TTP commander Haroon alias Zarrar Gandapur’s group. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of slain terrorists.

Earlier on Friday, unidentified attackers had martyred a CTD constable Abdul Rehman near Shaheed Abid Ali Chowk area of Lakki Marwat.