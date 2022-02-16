Muhammad Tayyab

University of Peshawar closure on February 14 and a famous female singer use of the varsity premises for commercial purposes on the same day have stirred a controversy.

Earlier the varsity has announced to observe holiday on February 14 in lieu of Kashmir Day, on which seminars and other events were arranged in the university to mark the day. However, later it emerged that on February 14, prominent Pashto singer Gul Panra recorded a song on the varsity campus. Social media is abuzz with discuss over the varsity closure and use of its premises for recording a song.

What legal experts have to say over varsity closure?

Legal experts, on the other hand, are of the view that no university or its syndicate has the power to change the day of an already notified holiday. The experts said that the doing so violation of constitution, domestic and foreign policies of the country and University Model Act 2016.

Similarly, they also pointed out that publicity work of private commercial entities inside the varsity campus was also not allowed without payment.

Naveed Akhtar, a legal expert told TNN that varsity admin lacked jurisdiction and authority to change the day of national holiday announced for February 5. He said that Kashmir Day was a national holiday and also a part of the Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He said that changing the day of Kashmir Day to February 14 was a violation of constitution, Kashmir policy and university statutes. “Kashmir Day was a same Pakistan Day, Independence Day or Iqbal Day, which we observe to express solidarity with Kashmir brethren,” he said.

He said that changing the day of such an important national day was an insult to Kashmir and foreign policies of the country.

Mr Akhtar said that, adding to insult to injury, the varsity administration allowed a singer to use its premises in violation of all rules.

Besides, he said that many other historic locations were charging for commercial filming at their premises, then the varsity should also start charging for such filming.

He added that varsity was an autonomous body and has power to allow use of premises to anyone. However, he said that the varsity administration could not allow activities promoting vulgarity or obscenity.

Protest against the use of varsity premises for singing

Separately, Islami Jamiat Talaba took out a rally from Hostel-A to PUTA Chowk to protest the granting of permission to a signer to use varsity premises. IJT campus nazim Taqweemullah and general secretary Tahirullah led the protest and large number of students took part in it.

In their speeches, the speaker regretted the closure for varsity for filming. At one hand, government was unable to give funds to the varsity while on the other hand they were closing it for entirely unnecessary reasons, they said.

The speakers also termed the administration claim of improving institution image through such acts instead of research as ludicrous. They said that administration instead of control acts of harassment, car drafting and outsiders was busy in meaningless activities.

They also demanded banning use of varsity campus for such purposes in future.