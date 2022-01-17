Prominent Pakistani actor, Rasheed Naz passed away in Islamabad on Monday.

He was 73 and suffering from heart ailment for long time.

His daughter-in-law and actor Madhia Rizvi confirmed the veteran actor’s death on her Instagram. “Our dearest Baba Rashid Naz Has left this world peacefully this morning. Please recite Sureh Fateha for the departed soul,” she said.

The actor was born in Peshawar in 1948. He started his acting career with an appearance in a Pashto drama in 1971. The veteran actor worked in several Pashto, Hindko and Urdu plays besides appearing in several films.

Aik Tha Gaun, 1973 was his first appearance in any drama. Urdu drama Namoos was his first popular drama. Besides, he also acted in drama serial Dasht, which was aired on Pakistan’s first private television channel NTM in 1993.

Mr Naz acted in his first Pashto movie Zama Jang in 1988. His funeral prayers were offered in Eidgah on Charsadda Road. He was laid to rest in Gunj graveyard.

Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar expressed his grief over the actor’s death and condoled Mr Naz’s death. He said that Mr Naz fans’ highly valued his artistic work.