Anwar Zeb

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health authorities are working to vaccinate public with booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines in the wake of an intensifying wave of the Omicron variant.

Health department said that in last 24 hours, the ratio of positive Covid-19 surged to 8.3 per cent. According to health officials, the booster doses were necessary to overcome fifth wave trigged due to the Omicron variant. National Command and Operations Center had earlier last year issued directions for administering booster dose.

“Those who have received their Covid-19 vaccines six month ago will receive the booster dose,” a health official said.

He said that those above 18 years old were eligible to receive the booster shots. On the other hand, those currently having Covid-19 have to wait 28 days for the getting the shot.

However, the health officials said that it was necessary to get the same vaccine as received earlier for booster dose. Rather, one can have different vaccines for booster shot.

Where to get the booster shot?

IN Peshawar, Hayatabad Medical Complex and Lady Reading Hospital were administering booster doses. Similarly, teaching hospital and district headquarters hospitals were also giving booster doses to public. In Nowshera district, Qazi Hussain Ahmed hospital and Mian Rashid Hussain Hospital were giving booster doses.

DHQ Charsadda, tehsil headquarters hospital Tangi and Shabqadar were points for booster dose vaccination. Similalry, Mardan Medical Complex, THQ Katlang and in Swabi Bacha Medical Complex, DHQ swabi and THQ Lahor were giving booster doses.

Besides DHQ Khar in Bajaur, DHQ Daggar in Buner, Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital in Bannu, DHQ Tajazai in Lakki Marwat, Mufti Mahmood Teaching Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan were also giving booster doses.

On the other hand, booster shots were also available at DHQ Tank, DHQ Lower Chitral, THQ Garam Chashma, DHQ Booni in Upper Chitral, DHQ Timergrah and THQ Samar Bagh. Besides, DHQ Malakand, THQ Chakdarra, DHQ Upper Dir, THQ Dargai, THQs of Alupuri, Puran and Bisham in Shangla district were giving booster doses.

Similarly, the vaccines were also available Saidu hospital of Swat, Kidney hospital, THQ Matta and THQ Khawazkhela.

Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad, DHQs of Abbotabad, Battagram, Haripur, Lower Kohistan and King Abdullah Teaching Hospital were also giving booster doses.

Health official said that 83, 625 people have received booster dose in the KP thus far. On the other hand, NCOC said that so far over 80 million people in the country have received both doses while two millions others have their booster doses.