DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A woman in Jhok Warraich area of Dera Ismail Khan has accused a close relative of sexually abusing her on pretext of marriage.

The woman filed a complaint with Gomal University Police Station and alleged that her close relative, Ismail deceived her for establishing sexual relations with her. The woman said she took divorce from her husband and shifted to her parents’ house two months ago. She alleged that Ismail promised to marry her and established sexual relations with her due to which she got pregnant. She further alleged that the accused is now not ready to marry her and avoiding her.

Police said an effort was made to resolve the issue through a Jirga, but it did not work after which a case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In August, a 14-year-old girl was sexually abused allegedly by her friend in Madian area of Swat, police said.

Police said the accused hails from Sakhra Nokhara village in Matta tehsil of Swat and he had friendship with the victim girl. On the day of the incident, the girl went to the village of the boy at around 11:00am. The girl told police that her friend took her to an empty house near his own house and raped her twice. She said that upon her resistance, the boy threatened to share her indecent photos on the social media.

The girl told in her statement that she was then rescued by the elder brother of the accused. She said the accused’s brother took her to Kalakot Bazaar and left her there in the evening. Police said the medical tests confirmed that the girl was subjected to sexual abuse.

Few days earlier, a 13-year-old boy was allegedly gang raped by nine persons in Kokar village in DI Khan.

The victim boy, Shoaib Akhtar’s father Muhammad Saleem said while lodging a case in Saddar Police Station that his son was coming back home after repairing his motorcycle when he was confronted by accused Faizan, Ansar and Adnan who were travelling on another motorcycle near Himmat Adda. He alleged that he accused took his son to a house in United Town and subjected him to sexual abuse along with their six other accomplices.