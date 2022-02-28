Umar Bacha

YouTube channels in Pakistan are a major source of fake news and causing disinformation and misinformation. In some instances local journalist-cum YouTubers even falsely quoted international news agencies and media outlets which those organizations later denied in their fact-checking.

Syed Ali Haider, a Pakistani anchorperson while quoting Reuters claimed on his YouTube channel that Russian scientists have proved the non-existence of Covid-19. Mr Haider claimed that thing which was killing large number of people was across the globe was radioactive particle, which was treatable with aspirin.

However, a Reuter’s fact check declared the claims made in Mr Haider vlog and elsewhere in social media as fake and fabricated. Mr Haider deleted his vlog, a day after Reuters debunked it. However, by then the video had attracted 653,000 views, creating misconception among Pakistanis about the Covid-19.

Though, a Reuter’s fact check debunked Mr Haider’s vlog; however, there are a large number of YouTube channels in the country and almost all of them go unchecked for veracity of their content. Besides, many of them are prompting misinformation and disinformation. The allure of fake news is so that, many health professionals believe that misconceptions regarding Covid-19 and vaccination were a major obstacle in combating it.

Izharullah, a Peshawar based digital journalist said that journalists running YouTube channels need to run them on the pattern of news organization with a proper check and balance on their content.

He said that since YouTube has no gate keeping, therefore, keeping check on contents was YouTuber’s own responsibility.

Mr Izhar said that people see a lot of stuff targeting individuals and organizations on YouTube without any proper check. Besides, he added that mainstream media reporters approach all parties in story for their versions. However, he said that YouTubers do not practice this for their content.

YouTubers litany of lies

On the other hand, Najamul Hassan Bajwa, another YouTuber accused Malala Yousafzai of promoting the foreign agenda. Mr Bajwa claimed that Nobel laureate from Swat was against marriage.

The YouTuber also termed her as traitor and went to extent of declaring the 2012 assassination bid on her life as pre-planned.

Faiz Muhammad’s maternal uncle of the Nobel laureate said that her grandfather was the only religious cleric from the region who had studied at Deoband seminary in undivided India.

He said that Malala’s grandfather was a prominent religious personality in the area a teachers of thousands of people.

“I condemn such allegations on her and our family as a relative,” he said.

Similarly, Aniq Naji, a journalist turned YouTuber on February 12, uploaded a vlog to his channel, claiming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife had left her and had gone to Lahore. This was widely shared on other social media platforms as well.

The next day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill termed the report as fake news. Besides, minister for State on Information Farrukh Habib said, “Certain quarters” were involved in spreading fake news regarding the premier’s personal life.”

Besides, Mr Gill tweeted that the government has approached the court against the journalist who had posted this fabricated report regarding the premier’s personal life.

Recently, Duad Shah, father of a Peshawar YouTuber girl Alishsa was injured in an attack. However, about 50 YouTube videos reported him as dead. Mr Shah, in reality is hospitalized and receiving treatment for his wounds.

How to combat the fake news on YouTube

Iftikhar Khan, a Peshawar based journalist said that YouTubers usually place fake and irrelevant thumbnails on their videos, just to attract clicks.

He said that when the visitor opens the video, it turns out to be about entirely different thing.

Besides, he said that fake news, accusing individuals and use of abusive language in the Pashto language YouTube channels was very common. He said that recently reports of Peshawar’s prominent religious personality Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai were widely circulated. However, fact checking showed that it was fake news.

On the other hand, Tribal News Network is also striving to sensitize the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa journalist turned YouTubers. In this regard, recently TNN had conducted trainings in Peshawar to enable the YouTubers to check fake and fabricated news and information.

Jeveria Hina, an editor with the Independent Urdu also fact checks stories while editing them. She told TNN that she was now experienced to identify fake news on YouTube channels. However, she said that it was difficult to convince the elderly in families who watches videos on YouTube and starts believing the misleading news.

“Once my mother called me asking about her favorite actor’s death after hearing about it on YouTube,” she said. She said that the actor was alive and since then her mother stopped believing YouTube news.

On the other hand, Mubashir Hassan, a digital activist said that rise of fake and fabricated news led to a narrative that has no grounds .

He said that the main reason behind fake news was the lack of information and awareness.